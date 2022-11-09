eBay Inc. [EBAY] is -37.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] price surged by 2.51 percent to reach at $1.02. The company report on November 7, 2022 that eBay Inc. Announces Pricing $1.15 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes Offering.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) (the “Company” or “eBay”) announced today the pricing of a $1,150,000,000 underwritten public offering of its senior unsecured notes, consisting of $425,000,000 of 5.900% Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), $300,000,000 of 5.950% Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and $425,000,000 of 6.300% Notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”). The public offering price of the 2025 Notes is 99.883% of the principal amount, the public offering price of the 2027 Notes is 99.863% of the principal amount and the public offering price of the 2032 Notes is 99.934% of the principal amount, in each case plus accrued interest, if any. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

eBay intends to use all or a substantial portion of the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all outstanding floating rate notes due 2023 and 2.750% fixed rate notes due 2023, with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, share repurchases, repayment of other indebtedness and possible acquisitions.

A sum of 7882634 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.78M shares. eBay Inc. shares reached a high of $42.235 and dropped to a low of $40.22 until finishing in the latest session at $41.60.

The one-year EBAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.71. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $47.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $60 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on EBAY stock. On June 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 52 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 49.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.00, while it was recorded at 39.83 for the last single week of trading, and 47.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EBAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 6.11%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,643 million, or 91.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,238,065, which is approximately 15.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,222,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.02 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -11.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 31,414,979 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 54,481,243 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 386,292,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,188,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,465,808 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 8,694,379 shares during the same period.