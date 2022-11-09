D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Revenue clocked in at $31.95 billion, down -32.45% YTD: What’s Next?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] price plunged by -2.49 percent to reach at -$1.87. The company report on September 13, 2022 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Earnings on November 9, 2022.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 728765. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 46464. The teleconference replay will be available through November 16, 2022. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through January 31, 2023.

A sum of 4548952 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.82M shares. D.R. Horton Inc. shares reached a high of $75.89 and dropped to a low of $72.04 until finishing in the latest session at $73.26.

The one-year DHI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.55. The average equity rating for DHI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $89.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80.

DHI Stock Performance Analysis:

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.31. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.89, while it was recorded at 74.47 for the last single week of trading, and 74.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D.R. Horton Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.41 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.03.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 29.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.61. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $354,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 93.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.

DHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 17.90%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,438 million, or 87.20% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,014,899, which is approximately -2.474% of the company’s market cap and around 12.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 32,800,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.23 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly -3.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 35,785,485 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 25,628,479 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 231,211,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,625,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,605,311 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 5,534,898 shares during the same period.