CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] stock Resumed by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $6

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] traded at a low on 11/08/22, posting a -6.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.92. The company report on November 3, 2022 that CleanSpark Releases October 2022 Bitcoin Mining Update.

Company mined a record 532 bitcoin in October, up 19% from September.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4211839 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CleanSpark Inc. stands at 8.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.22%.

The market cap for CLSK stock reached $146.82 million, with 47.10 million shares outstanding and 41.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, CLSK reached a trading volume of 4211839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CleanSpark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for CleanSpark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has CLSK stock performed recently?

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.43. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 6.16 for the last 200 days.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.74 and a Gross Margin at -4.30. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.84.

CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]

There are presently around $42 million, or 32.00% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,693,870, which is approximately 6.711% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,946,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.68 million in CLSK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.64 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly 11.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CleanSpark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 3,238,372 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,434,697 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 9,823,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,496,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,125,112 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 379,046 shares during the same period.