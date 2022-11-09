Bit Brother Limited [BTB] moved up 10.64: Why It’s Important

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] price surged by 10.64 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Bit Brother New York Signs Lease Agreement with Access to 62.5MW of Green Power: Substantial First Step in Blockchain Transformation.

Bit Brother Limited (the “Company,” “we” or “Bit Brother”) (NASDAQ: BTB), through its subsidiary in New York, Bit Brother New York Inc., entered into a lease agreement with Petawatt Properties LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company (“Petawatt”), which marks the initial step for the parties to jointly develop the cryptocurrency and blockchain business in North America.

On August 2, 2022, Bit Brother New York and Petawatt entered into a lease agreement for a 22-acre plant in Carthage New York. Bit Brother New York agreed to pay Petawatt an annual rent of $1 million for a term of ten years which could be deducted from the purchase price if Bit Brother acquires majority equity interest of Petawatt. Petawatt agreed to secure power supply agreements for 62.5MW of green power by September 1, 2022. Otherwise, Bit Brother New York may terminate the lease and Petawatt shall return the $100,000 deposit it received If fully operational with 62.5 MWs of power supply, the plant is expected to host 17,800 mining rigs with the hash rate of 110TH assuming average hash power of 3.5kw/h per miner.

A sum of 4320283 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.92M shares. Bit Brother Limited shares reached a high of $0.158 and dropped to a low of $0.127 until finishing in the latest session at $0.14.

Guru’s Opinion on Bit Brother Limited [BTB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

BTB Stock Performance Analysis:

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, BTB shares dropped by -6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1573, while it was recorded at 0.1369 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2921 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bit Brother Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Brother Limited [BTB] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.32. Bit Brother Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.39.

Return on Total Capital for BTB is now -19.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.83. Additionally, BTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] managed to generate an average of -$127,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Bit Brother Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 41.60 and a Current Ratio set at 41.70.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 155,621 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 829,499 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 660,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,643 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 552,850 shares during the same period.