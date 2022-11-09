Barclays slashes price target on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] – find out why.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] surged by $2.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $169.84 during the day while it closed the day at $168.11. The company report on November 3, 2022 that TI unifies fragmented IoT ecosystems with Matter-enabled wireless MCU software.

Engineers can reliably and securely connect devices across branded smart home ecosystems on Wi-Fi® and Thread networks.

Enabling smarter connections to the world around us, Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced new Matter-enabled software development kits for Wi-Fi and Thread SimpleLink™ wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) that will streamline adoption of the Matter protocol in Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The software builds on TI’s close involvement with the Connectivity Standards Alliance and innovation in the 2.4-GHz connectivity space.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stock has also gained 3.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TXN stock has declined by -8.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.08% and lost -10.80% year-on date.

The market cap for TXN stock reached $150.45 billion, with 913.00 million shares outstanding and 905.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 5107777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $171.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 89.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

TXN stock trade performance evaluation

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.18, while it was recorded at 162.29 for the last single week of trading, and 168.17 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $130,555 million, or 88.20% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,000,121, which is approximately 1.583% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,523,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.03 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.31 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -5.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 926 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 38,158,878 shares. Additionally, 857 investors decreased positions by around 31,923,356 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 706,525,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,607,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,929,633 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 1,007,741 shares during the same period.