Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Is Currently -1.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.13%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Ballard Reports Q3 2022 Results.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“We made important customer progress across our verticals during Q3, while also advancing our global manufacturing strategy and product cost reduction initiatives,” said Mr. Randy MacEwen, President and CEO. “On the customer front, we continued to focus on platform wins, with commercial milestones achieved in our truck and rail verticals. In truck, we announced an order from Quantron for 140 fuel cell engines to support their planned deployment of heavy-duty fuel cell trucks in Europe. In rail, we announced orders across three continents, including an order from Siemens Mobility to power seven trains in the Berlin-Brandenburg region and an LOI for up to an additional 200 engines for the European commuter rail market. Our total order backlog grew 11 percent from last quarter to a total of $102 million, with Europe now contributing over half of our total backlog.”.

Over the last 12 months, BLDP stock dropped by -72.39%. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.62 billion, with 298.16 million shares outstanding and 251.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, BLDP stock reached a trading volume of 8201018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.23 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.39, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 8.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +7.84. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

BLDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $468 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,367,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.68 million in BLDP stocks shares; and ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG, currently with $28.49 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 21,095,354 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 16,043,700 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 50,476,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,615,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,811,626 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,607,942 shares during the same period.