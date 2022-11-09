American International Group Inc. [AIG] Stock trading around $59.13 per share: What’s Next?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] loss -0.07% or -0.04 points to close at $59.13 with a heavy trading volume of 4510998 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that AIG Announces Independent Director Paola Bergamaschi Elected to Join Board Effective December 1, 2022.

John G. Rice to Become Lead Independent Director Effective January 1, 2023.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that the Board of Directors has elected Paola Bergamaschi as a director of the company, effective December 1, 2022. In addition, John G. Rice, who joined the Board in March 2022, will take on the role of Lead Independent Director, effective January 1, 2023. Douglas M. Steenland, who served as Non-Executive Chairman from 2015 until March 1, 2021 when he became Lead Independent Director of the Board, has decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2023.

It opened the trading session at $59.00, the shares rose to $59.8581 and dropped to $58.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIG points out that the company has recorded 0.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, AIG reached to a volume of 4510998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $66.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $57 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.67.

Trading performance analysis for AIG stock

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 22.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.58 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.82, while it was recorded at 58.22 for the last single week of trading, and 56.18 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 9.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $41,061 million, or 92.80% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,983,821, which is approximately -1.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,039,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.52 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -40.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 45,259,801 shares. Additionally, 431 investors decreased positions by around 62,393,615 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 586,761,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 694,415,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,050,980 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,081,269 shares during the same period.