Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] Stock trading around $71.10 per share: What’s Next?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] slipped around -0.86 points on Monday, while shares priced at $71.10 at the close of the session, down -1.20%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Activision Blizzard Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced third quarter 2022 results.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, shared, “Our games are the result of passion and excellence. This comes from an environment that fosters inspiration, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to develop and support our talent. Our employees’ dedication and teamwork are at the heart of an extraordinary workplace that enables the magic embodied in our games. We look forward to continuing to release epic entertainment in service of our global community of players as a part of Microsoft, one of the world’s most admired companies. We continue to expect that our transaction will close in Microsoft’s current fiscal year ending June 2023.”.

Activision Blizzard Inc. stock is now 6.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATVI Stock saw the intraday high of $71.68 and lowest of $70.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.90, which means current price is +14.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 8677287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $94.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $95, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.20.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.15 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.69, while it was recorded at 72.19 for the last single week of trading, and 77.90 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +73.60. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.21.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 13.92%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $44,639 million, or 82.20% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 68,401,150, which is approximately 6.353% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,958,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.48 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.22 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -2.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

547 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 42,182,591 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 51,582,091 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 534,062,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,827,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,470,626 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 4,755,476 shares during the same period.