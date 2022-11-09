AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Stock trading around $148.53 per share: What’s Next?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.10%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that AbbVie Presents Data from Extensive Portfolio at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2022.

Thirty-six abstracts underscore AbbVie’s commitment to advancing research to help more people living with rheumatic diseases.

Additional analysis of long-term safety data for RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) and SKYRIZI® (risankizumab).

Over the last 12 months, ABBV stock rose by 27.98%. The one-year AbbVie Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.65. The average equity rating for ABBV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $261.70 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, ABBV stock reached a trading volume of 4633070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $157.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $178 to $162. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ABBV Stock Performance Analysis:

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.68, while it was recorded at 146.17 for the last single week of trading, and 147.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbbVie Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ABBV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -0.40%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $182,363 million, or 70.80% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153,579,751, which is approximately 2.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 134,700,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.01 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.45 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,386 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 79,322,808 shares. Additionally, 1,362 investors decreased positions by around 46,680,696 shares, while 374 investors held positions by with 1,101,783,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,227,787,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,304,156 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 3,566,888 shares during the same period.