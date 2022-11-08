ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] moved down -10.65: Why It’s Important

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.26 during the day while it closed the day at $0.75. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Asiabrand, An Asian brand valuation agent, Issued A 2022 Brand Value Report of ZW Data Action Technologies.

Asiabrand is the first brand value evaluation institution that has been recognized as “National High-tech Enterprise” and “Zhongguancun High-tech Enterprise”, and is composed of domestic and international well-known industry experts, scholars and professionals who have organized and developed the ABAS Asia Brand Evaluation System, one of the most authoritative influential brand research and evaluation expert think tanks. Asiabrand has released the Top 500 Asian Brands list for ten consecutive years, and has provided brand value services for 15,000 well-known companies such as Chow Tai Fook and Wuliangye.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -9.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNET stock has declined by -33.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 82.56% and lost -25.15% year-on date.

The market cap for CNET stock reached $27.46 million, with 35.53 million shares outstanding and 28.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 458.27K shares, CNET reached a trading volume of 11534923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

CNET stock trade performance evaluation

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.83. With this latest performance, CNET shares dropped by -22.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8628, while it was recorded at 0.8232 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6681 for the last 200 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.71 and a Gross Margin at -1.57. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 144,697, which is approximately 771.669% of the company’s market cap and around 20.29% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 36,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $21000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 205,443 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 51,784 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 9,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,145 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 45,837 shares during the same period.