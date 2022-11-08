Wolfe Research slashes price target on Dominion Energy Inc. [D] – find out why.

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] traded at a low on 11/07/22, posting a -6.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $62.94. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Dominion Energy Promotes Ridge to Chief Financial Officer, Announces Departure Of Current CFO Chapman.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced the promotion of Steven D. Ridge to senior vice president and chief financial officer, succeeding James R. Chapman, who will be leaving the company for a senior finance role outside the utility industry after a transition period. Ridge will assume his new role – in which he will be responsible for corporate and financial planning, investor relations, tax, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, and asset management – effective later this month.

Said Robert M. Blue, chair, president and chief executive officer:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20564323 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dominion Energy Inc. stands at 3.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.83%.

The market cap for D stock reached $52.59 billion, with 832.50 million shares outstanding and 831.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, D reached a trading volume of 20564323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $79.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $83 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $83 to $76, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on D stock. On November 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for D shares from 76 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.99 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.00, while it was recorded at 67.61 for the last single week of trading, and 79.47 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.05. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.63%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $36,831 million, or 71.50% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,185,420, which is approximately 0.445% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,902,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.0 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 2.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 702 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 30,146,457 shares. Additionally, 658 investors decreased positions by around 27,744,097 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 527,291,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,181,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,581,126 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 5,363,735 shares during the same period.