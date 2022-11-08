why Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $217.75

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] traded at a high on 11/07/22, posting a 1.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $144.45. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2023, ended October 31, 2022, after U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

A live video webcast will be accessible from the “Investors” section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com. A replay of the event will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. Prior to the commencement of the fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results webcast on November 17, 2022, a financial results press release will be accessible from the Palo Alto Networks website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5433294 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at 5.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.03%.

The market cap for PANW stock reached $43.43 billion, with 298.20 million shares outstanding and 294.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 5433294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $217.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on PANW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 7.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 206.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 24.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.82. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -14.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.66 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.14, while it was recorded at 153.78 for the last single week of trading, and 174.98 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 25.25%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

There are presently around $37,062 million, or 90.00% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,038,383, which is approximately 1.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,366,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.25 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly -5.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 661 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 19,535,335 shares. Additionally, 584 investors decreased positions by around 29,289,001 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 207,745,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,570,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,045,139 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 1,268,850 shares during the same period.