why NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $93.17

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] loss -1.92% on the last trading session, reaching $77.29 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2022 that NextEra Energy Resources and Coffee County, Alabama to build first renewable natural gas project in the state.

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Coffee County, Alabama announced plans to build the first landfill renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility in the state of Alabama. The project will be located at a landfill owned and operated by Coffee County and interconnect with a pipeline owned by Southeast Gas, the leading gas utility in the region. All of the gas from the project will be sold to Southeast Gas under a long-term contract.

NextEra Energy Resources, will work with Coffee County to upgrade the existing landfill gas collection system and build a new RNG production facility that will capture and convert 1,100 standard cubic feet per minute of landfill methane gas per year to RNG. On an annual basis, the project is expected to capture over 16,500 metric tons of landfill methane for beneficial use. The Coffee County RNG Project is expected to create approximately 50 to 60 construction jobs.

NextEra Energy Inc. represents 1.97 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $151.45 billion with the latest information. NEE stock price has been found in the range of $76.29 to $79.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.85M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 7007562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $93.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for NEE stock

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.69, while it was recorded at 77.85 for the last single week of trading, and 79.52 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $120,778 million, or 80.80% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,382,622, which is approximately 1.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,372,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.31 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.76 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 4.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,103 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 94,038,205 shares. Additionally, 1,025 investors decreased positions by around 65,290,583 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 1,403,326,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,562,654,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,185,717 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 3,856,713 shares during the same period.