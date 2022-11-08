Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $42.85 during the day while it closed the day at $42.42. The company report on November 7, 2022 that BNY Mellon to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (“BNY Mellon”) (NYSE: BK) announced today that Emily Portney, Chief Financial Officer, and Roman Regelman, Chief Executive Officer of Securities Services and Digital, will speak at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available on the BNY Mellon website approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until January 6, 2023.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock has also gained 0.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BK stock has declined by -1.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.83% and lost -26.96% year-on date.

The market cap for BK stock reached $34.19 billion, with 810.90 million shares outstanding and 806.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 5968123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $47.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $54 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $51.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BK stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BK shares from 70 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 225.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 7.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.19, while it was recorded at 42.14 for the last single week of trading, and 46.05 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 4.47%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,993 million, or 85.80% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,443,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in BK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.67 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 13.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 46,679,606 shares. Additionally, 484 investors decreased positions by around 34,965,119 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 601,838,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,483,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,211,900 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 6,214,020 shares during the same period.