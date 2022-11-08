Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.62 during the day while it closed the day at $5.59. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Live From UNGA 77 – September 20.

Catch up on the latest developments at UNGA 77, as well as this month’s other high-level events including the 2022 Fall Meeting of the Broadband Commission and Transforming Education Summit (TES).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock has also gained 0.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ERIC stock has declined by -25.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.57% and lost -48.57% year-on date.

The market cap for ERIC stock reached $18.88 billion, with 3.33 billion shares outstanding and 2.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 9312050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ERIC stock trade performance evaluation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 5.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.04 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 5.11%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,599 million, or 9.00% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 89,351,277, which is approximately -6.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 39,084,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.48 million in ERIC stocks shares; and SRB CORP, currently with $82.66 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly -2.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 44,426,564 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 43,146,119 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 198,517,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,089,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,435,008 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 15,005,466 shares during the same period.