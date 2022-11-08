Volta Inc. [VLTA] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $2

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] price plunged by -7.11 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Volta Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Volta Inc. (“Volta” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLTA) today announced that the Company will host its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Interested investors and other parties can listen to the live conference call webcast by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.voltacharging.com.

A sum of 9582561 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.49M shares. Volta Inc. shares reached a high of $1.0157 and dropped to a low of $0.909 until finishing in the latest session at $0.94.

The one-year VLTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.59. The average equity rating for VLTA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Volta Inc. [VLTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTA shares is $2.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $5.50 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on VLTA stock. On June 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VLTA shares from 6 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

VLTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Volta Inc. [VLTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.48. With this latest performance, VLTA shares dropped by -12.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.82 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5264, while it was recorded at 1.0091 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5477 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Volta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volta Inc. [VLTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.20 and a Gross Margin at -10.98. Volta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -856.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.44.

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Volta Inc. [VLTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 28.00% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,180,153, which is approximately 309.792% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,722,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.37 million in VLTA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.01 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly 327.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 18,425,873 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 12,392,768 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 15,272,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,090,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,452,387 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,642,800 shares during the same period.