Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] Is Currently 1.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.2387 during the day while it closed the day at $12.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock has also gained 3.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VOD stock has declined by -17.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.50% and lost -18.22% year-on date.

The market cap for VOD stock reached $33.42 billion, with 2.75 billion shares outstanding and 2.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, VOD reached a trading volume of 7340558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $16.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57.

VOD stock trade performance evaluation

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 11.92 for the last single week of trading, and 15.09 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.58.

Return on Total Capital for VOD is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.17. Additionally, VOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] managed to generate an average of $17,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,011 million, or 9.50% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 23,913,676, which is approximately -13.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 19,186,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.26 million in VOD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $217.4 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly 5.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 29,434,000 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 26,734,468 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 190,439,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,607,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,287,488 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 9,440,226 shares during the same period.