Veru Inc. [VERU] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $19

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] surged by $4.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $15.90 during the day while it closed the day at $14.44. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Veru Announces Late-Breaker Oral Presentation of Sabizabulin Treatment for Hospitalized Adults with COVID-19 on Supplemental Oxygen at Infectious Disease Week 2022.

“The death rate of hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for ARDS remains unacceptably high despite the current standard of care. We are excited to present positive clinical data from the pivotal Phase 3 COVID-19 study subset analysis of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who required supplemental oxygen and had at least one comorbidity. This compelling data demonstrated that treatment with sabizabulin, an antiviral and anti-inflammatory agent, led to statistically and clinically meaningful reductions in clinical progression and deaths,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Veru.

Veru Inc. stock has also gained 17.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VERU stock has inclined by 25.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 77.18% and gained 145.16% year-on date.

The market cap for VERU stock reached $1.14 billion, with 80.09 million shares outstanding and 61.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 55048304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

VERU stock trade performance evaluation

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.97. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 30.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 11.99 for the last single week of trading, and 11.01 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.88 and a Gross Margin at +78.05. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $646 million, or 55.70% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,900,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.48% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,880,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.47 million in VERU stocks shares; and TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $66.86 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 25,292,911 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,348,543 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,073,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,714,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,316,844 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,611,296 shares during the same period.