Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] fell -15.62% so far this year. What now?

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] closed the trading session at $13.02 on 11/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.76, while the highest price level was $13.525. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Verra Mobility Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after market close on November 2, 2022.

Verra Mobility’s Chief Executive Officer, David Roberts, and Chief Financial Officer, Craig Conti, will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 2, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.62 percent and weekly performance of -23.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, VRRM reached to a volume of 6503137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRRM shares is $19.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Verra Mobility Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Verra Mobility Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VRRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verra Mobility Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRRM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

VRRM stock trade performance evaluation

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.73. With this latest performance, VRRM shares dropped by -19.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.25 for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.04, while it was recorded at 14.53 for the last single week of trading, and 15.91 for the last 200 days.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.58 and a Gross Margin at +72.41. Verra Mobility Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

Verra Mobility Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verra Mobility Corporation go to 30.80%.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,143 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,882,675, which is approximately 0.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,856,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.37 million in VRRM stocks shares; and DARLINGTON PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $153.52 million in VRRM stock with ownership of nearly 7.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verra Mobility Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM] by around 14,747,879 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 10,951,115 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 138,906,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,605,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRRM stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,244,774 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,216,388 shares during the same period.