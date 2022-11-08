Trimble Inc. [TRMB] fell -34.40% so far this year. What now?

Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ: TRMB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.34% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.92%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Trimble Construction Cloud Powered by Microsoft Azure Launches at Trimble Dimensions+ Conference.

Construction-Focused Cloud Platform is the New Backbone of Trimble Construction One, Enabling Project Teams to Better Design, Construct, Operate and Manage Projects.

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced the launch of Trimble Construction Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure, an industry cloud to streamline construction projects. Trimble Construction Cloud was developed as part of Trimble’s collaboration with Microsoft to advance technology adoption and accelerate the digital transformation of the construction, agriculture and transportation industries.

Over the last 12 months, TRMB stock dropped by -33.78%. The one-year Trimble Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.56. The average equity rating for TRMB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.23 billion, with 249.20 million shares outstanding and 246.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, TRMB stock reached a trading volume of 6267964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trimble Inc. [TRMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRMB shares is $71.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Trimble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Trimble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $67, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on TRMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trimble Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRMB in the course of the last twelve months was 30.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TRMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, TRMB shares gained by 4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Trimble Inc. [TRMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.71, while it was recorded at 55.32 for the last single week of trading, and 64.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trimble Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trimble Inc. [TRMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.98 and a Gross Margin at +53.51. Trimble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05.

Trimble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TRMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trimble Inc. go to 10.00%.

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,993 million, or 96.00% of TRMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,793,043, which is approximately 0.788% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,515,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in TRMB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $911.98 million in TRMB stock with ownership of nearly 0.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trimble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ:TRMB] by around 11,043,510 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 13,178,388 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 202,921,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,143,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRMB stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,765,322 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,100,854 shares during the same period.