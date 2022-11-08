The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] is -52.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] closed the trading session at $43.72 on 11/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.12, while the highest price level was $47.38. The company report on October 27, 2022 that The Trade Desk Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss third quarter financial results at 5:00 A.M. Pacific Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.29 percent and weekly performance of -17.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, TTD reached to a volume of 9260495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $76.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $80, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on TTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 44.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TTD stock trade performance evaluation

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.88. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -23.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.12, while it was recorded at 48.34 for the last single week of trading, and 59.28 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 16.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,403 million, or 77.20% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 44,636,860, which is approximately -5.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,690,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.67 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly -0.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 25,158,272 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 16,107,604 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 288,166,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,432,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,785,575 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 1,207,849 shares during the same period.