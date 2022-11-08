The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Stock trading around $136.50 per share: What’s Next?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] surged by $2.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $136.50. The company report on November 7, 2022 that 1 in 2 diabetics suffer from Peripheral Neuropathy[1] during their lifetime.

P&G Health, makers of Neurobion, embark on an effort to help people ‘Put Life Back in Their Hands’ for an improved quality of life..

Launched on World Diabetes Day across 18 countries, the campaign raises awareness on Peripheral Neuropathy in diabetes, and the importance of early identification and timely treatment..

The Procter & Gamble Company stock has also gained 1.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PG stock has declined by -5.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.28% and lost -16.55% year-on date.

The market cap for PG stock reached $322.96 billion, with 2.39 billion shares outstanding and 2.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 6743532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $146.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $181 to $165, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PG stock. On March 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PG shares from 165 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 69.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.93, while it was recorded at 134.16 for the last single week of trading, and 146.11 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 4.79%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $211,633 million, or 66.30% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 222,373,062, which is approximately 2.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,381,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.03 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.19 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -1.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,585 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 69,480,963 shares. Additionally, 1,364 investors decreased positions by around 58,277,903 shares, while 378 investors held positions by with 1,422,664,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,550,423,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,017,804 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 2,190,575 shares during the same period.