The Coca-Cola Company [KO] gain 0.47% so far this year. What now?

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.60%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Coca-Cola Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance.

Global Unit Case Volume Grew 4%.

Over the last 12 months, KO stock rose by 4.66%. The one-year The Coca-Cola Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.69. The average equity rating for KO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $258.17 billion, with 4.33 billion shares outstanding and 4.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.23M shares, KO stock reached a trading volume of 8841167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $66.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $66 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on KO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 59.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.53, while it was recorded at 59.20 for the last single week of trading, and 61.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Coca-Cola Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.62 and a Gross Margin at +59.95. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.76.

The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

KO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 5.01%.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $179,941 million, or 71.30% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 359,394,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.38 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.84 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly 7.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,329 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 153,090,986 shares. Additionally, 1,178 investors decreased positions by around 118,233,914 shares, while 365 investors held positions by with 2,753,408,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,024,733,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,296,828 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 22,607,023 shares during the same period.