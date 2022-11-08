Starry Group Holdings Inc. [STRY] moved up 11.92: Why It’s Important

Starry Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: STRY] closed the trading session at $0.29 on 11/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2277, while the highest price level was $0.33. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Starry Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Starry demonstrates solid execution for a third quarter in a row, with strong year-over-year growth in customer relationships, network growth and expansion of its digital equity program;.

Full reporting of 3Q results follows implementation of cost-cutting measures and retention of advisors to explore strategic and balance sheet solutions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -97.06 percent and weekly performance of 31.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -96.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -70.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -93.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, STRY reached to a volume of 7990127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starry Group Holdings Inc. [STRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRY shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Starry Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on STRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starry Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

STRY stock trade performance evaluation

Starry Group Holdings Inc. [STRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.67. With this latest performance, STRY shares dropped by -70.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.40 for Starry Group Holdings Inc. [STRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3943, while it was recorded at 0.2582 for the last single week of trading.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. [STRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.15.

Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. [STRY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22 million, or 62.00% of STRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,441,203, which is approximately -1.127% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 19,352,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.63 million in STRY stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $4.17 million in STRY stock with ownership of nearly -0.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starry Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Starry Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:STRY] by around 8,204,031 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 6,801,100 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 59,484,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,489,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRY stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,412,706 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,705,553 shares during the same period.