Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Revenue clocked in at $8.92 billion, up 0.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.16%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that SiriusXM Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue in Third Quarter 2022 of $2.28 Billion; an Increase of 4% Year-Over-Year.

Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $247 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.06.

Over the last 12 months, SIRI stock rose by 0.05%. The one-year Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.74. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.91 billion, with 3.89 billion shares outstanding and 663.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.10M shares, SIRI stock reached a trading volume of 17425821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on SIRI stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 139.82.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.04, while it was recorded at 6.08 for the last single week of trading, and 6.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.40 and a Gross Margin at +44.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

SIRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 5.09%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,654 million, or 11.30% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,832,556, which is approximately 25.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,214,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.24 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $157.89 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -9.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 43,902,180 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 65,417,328 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 321,478,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,797,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,899,476 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 15,317,204 shares during the same period.