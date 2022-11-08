SentinelOne Inc. [S] Is Currently -5.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] loss -5.67% on the last trading session, reaching $16.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2022 that SentinelOne Awarded For Company Culture.

Recognitions Come on The Heels of Rapid Global Expansion.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that SentinelOne has been recognized for workplace culture and leadership across Fortune and Comparably lists.

SentinelOne Inc. represents 277.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.81 billion with the latest information. S stock price has been found in the range of $16.01 to $17.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, S reached a trading volume of 6279863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $37.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $35 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22.

Trading performance analysis for S stock

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.15. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -37.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.51 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.71, while it was recorded at 19.46 for the last single week of trading, and 29.67 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SentinelOne Inc. [S]

There are presently around $3,300 million, or 71.40% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 27,110,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $451.11 million in S stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $350.75 million in S stock with ownership of nearly -19.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 38,611,789 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 20,920,930 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 138,773,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,305,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,418,899 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 6,031,051 shares during the same period.