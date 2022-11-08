Sea Limited [SE] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $70

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] jumped around 4.46 points on Monday, while shares priced at $48.47 at the close of the session, up 10.13%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its third quarter 2022 results before the U.S. market opens on November 15, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

Sea Limited stock is now -78.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SE Stock saw the intraday high of $48.74 and lowest of $46.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 363.81, which means current price is +13.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 5668614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sea Limited [SE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $106.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $196, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on SE stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SE shares from 250 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.89.

How has SE stock performed recently?

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -19.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.47, while it was recorded at 46.94 for the last single week of trading, and 86.22 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.79 and a Gross Margin at +38.32. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.02.

Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Sea Limited [SE]

There are presently around $14,216 million, or 74.50% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,188,004, which is approximately -1.478% of the company’s market cap and around 14.27% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 20,470,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $992.2 million in SE stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $810.32 million in SE stock with ownership of nearly -1.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 37,451,044 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 40,184,524 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 215,663,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,299,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,069,261 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 4,356,798 shares during the same period.