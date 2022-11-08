SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] is -82.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPRC] traded at a high on 11/07/22, posting a 3.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.06. The company report on November 7, 2022 that SciSparc Announced Positive Interim Results Meeting Primary Endpoints at Phase IIa Study in Alzheimer’s Disease Patients with Agitation.

Meets primary endpoints- SCI-110 administration was found to be safe at all tested doses.

SCI-110 treatment was also found to reduce agitation – 75% of patients did not need to use additional medication to control agitation and 75% of patients experienced increased appetite.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31061703 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SciSparc Ltd. stands at 18.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.15%.

The market cap for SPRC stock reached $3.74 million, with 3.53 million shares outstanding and 3.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, SPRC reached a trading volume of 31061703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32.

How has SPRC stock performed recently?

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.02. With this latest performance, SPRC shares gained by 9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.16 for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8805, while it was recorded at 1.0440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4821 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.79.

Insider trade positions for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.46% of SPRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRC stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 335,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.47% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 113,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in SPRC stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $21000.0 in SPRC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPRC] by around 354,932 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 3,657 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 114,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 354,932 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.