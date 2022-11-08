Ring Energy Inc. [REI] Revenue clocked in at $262.20 million, up 43.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.51% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.51%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Ring Energy Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Ring plans to issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2022 operational and financial results. To participate, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s website at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the call.

Over the last 12 months, REI stock dropped by -14.40%. The one-year Ring Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.65. The average equity rating for REI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $431.67 million, with 106.39 million shares outstanding and 103.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, REI stock reached a trading volume of 5963444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ring Energy Inc. [REI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

REI Stock Performance Analysis:

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, REI shares gained by 14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.70 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ring Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.87 and a Gross Margin at +72.67. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.48.

Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

REI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $126 million, or 46.10% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,937,586, which is approximately 276.567% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,803,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.44 million in REI stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, currently with $7.7 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly 13.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 16,805,922 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 5,666,346 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,043,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,515,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,299,531 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,041,618 shares during the same period.