Piper Sandler slashes price target on Coty Inc. [COTY] – find out why.

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] closed the trading session at $6.98 on 11/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.82, while the highest price level was $7.09. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Coty Announces Gender-Neutral Parental Leave.

Today, Coty (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, announces the launch of a new global gender-neutral parental leave policy. Taking effect from November 1st, all employees, regardless of gender, will have access to the same number of fully paid weeks of parental leave when starting or extending a family – whether through pregnancy, adoption, or surrogacy.

Anne Jaeckin, Coty’s Chief HR Officer, said: “In line with our new corporate purpose, vision, and values, we are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace for our people – and tackling outdated gender stereotypes. We hope that this new policy will make a meaningful difference for new parents and support them in this very important chapter of their lives.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.52 percent and weekly performance of 4.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 8789503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

COTY stock trade performance evaluation

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 6.75 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.29 and a Gross Margin at +59.61. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 19.70%.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,397 million, or 38.30% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,707,454, which is approximately 10.883% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,439,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.33 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $205.23 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 70,438,609 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 54,066,502 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 218,953,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,458,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,616,609 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 9,255,137 shares during the same period.