Phunware Inc. [PHUN] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $2.50

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 38.33% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 41.88%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Phunware to Participate at the Roth 11th Annual Technology Event on November 16, 2022.

The conference will consist of in person one-on-one and small group meetings with approximately 50 companies across the Technology vertical. The format will provide investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from private and public companies in a variety of Technology sub-sectors.

Over the last 12 months, PHUN stock dropped by -60.66%. The one-year Phunware Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.22. The average equity rating for PHUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $161.92 million, with 97.74 million shares outstanding and 91.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, PHUN stock reached a trading volume of 49459576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

PHUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.88. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 44.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.65 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2734, while it was recorded at 1.2780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7889 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phunware Inc. Fundamentals:

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 12.30% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,031,375, which is approximately 17.76% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,249,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.25 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 1.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 1,165,162 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,836,420 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,101,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,102,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,929 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,414,666 shares during the same period.