Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] Revenue clocked in at $31.90 million, down -36.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: OYST] traded at a high on 11/07/22, posting a 38.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.57. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Oyster Point Pharma, a Leading Ophthalmology-Focused Biopharmaceutical Company, to be Acquired by Viatris.

Tender Offer to Acquire All Outstanding Shares of Oyster Point Pharma for $11.00 per Share, Plus a Contingent Value Right of Up To $2.00 per Share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10185557 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oyster Point Pharma Inc. stands at 8.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.16%.

The market cap for OYST stock reached $301.28 million, with 26.74 million shares outstanding and 25.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 102.54K shares, OYST reached a trading volume of 10185557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OYST shares is $28.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OYST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $23, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on OYST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for OYST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03.

How has OYST stock performed recently?

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.58. With this latest performance, OYST shares gained by 63.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OYST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.40 for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 8.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.40 for the last 200 days.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST] shares currently have an operating margin of -393.88 and a Gross Margin at +91.01. Oyster Point Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.87.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [OYST]

There are presently around $234 million, or 88.70% of OYST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OYST stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 5,925,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; INVUS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 2,768,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.03 million in OYST stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $23.82 million in OYST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:OYST] by around 1,003,958 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,075,324 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 17,107,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,186,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OYST stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 482,765 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 746,084 shares during the same period.