Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is 30.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] jumped around 0.87 points on Monday, while shares priced at $100.07 at the close of the session, up 0.88%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Reductions in Certain Types of HPV-Related Cervical and Non-Cervical Diseases in Women and Men Observed with Real-World Use of Merck’s GARDASIL® in Systematic Literature Review of 138 Studies.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that an updated systematic literature review examining the global impact and effectiveness of HPV vaccination using GARDASIL [Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent (Types 6, 11, 16 and 18) Vaccine, Recombinant] was published online in the journal Expert Review of Vaccines. This systematic review observed that use of GARDASIL led to reductions in the rates of high-grade (precancerous) and low-grade cervical lesions, as well as reductions in certain non-cervical HPV-related diseases and HPV infection in women and men. The systematic review included 138 peer-reviewed studies, published between March 1, 2016, and March 31, 2020. It details the impact and effectiveness of GARDASIL through immunization programs in 23 countries, across Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, South America and North America and builds on a prior review of real-world data published in 2016. The previous real-world analysis was based on 58 peer-reviewed studies published between Jan. 1, 2007, and Feb. 29, 2016, across Australia/New Zealand, Europe and North America. Studies examining GARDASIL 9® (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant) were not included in this review.

In the U.S., GARDASIL1 is indicated for use in females 9 through 26 years of age for the prevention of cervical, vulvar, vaginal and anal cancers caused by HPV types 16 and 18; genital warts caused by HPV types 6 and 11; and precancerous or dysplastic lesions caused by HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18. GARDASIL is also approved for use in males 9 through 26 years of age for the prevention of anal cancer caused by HPV types 16 and 18, for the prevention of anal dysplasia and precancerous lesions caused by HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18, and for the prevention of genital warts caused by HPV types 6 and 11. GARDASIL is contraindicated in individuals with hypersensitivity, including severe allergic reactions to yeast, or after a previous dose of GARDASIL.

Merck & Co. Inc. stock is now 30.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRK Stock saw the intraday high of $100.36 and lowest of $97.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 101.50, which means current price is +37.32% above from all time high which was touched on 10/27/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.63M shares, MRK reached a trading volume of 8641297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $107.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $95 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $89 to $102, while Daiwa Securities kept a Buy rating on MRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 42.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, MRK shares gained by 14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.43 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.78, while it was recorded at 99.44 for the last single week of trading, and 87.17 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 10.80%.

There are presently around $188,819 million, or 76.10% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 221,053,046, which is approximately 2.294% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 215,668,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.58 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.79 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly -0.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,514 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 123,364,254 shares. Additionally, 1,212 investors decreased positions by around 75,171,052 shares, while 368 investors held positions by with 1,688,331,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,886,866,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,172,721 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 6,185,433 shares during the same period.