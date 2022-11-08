Market cap of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] reaches 33.59B – now what?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] gained 4.10% on the last trading session, reaching $38.59 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Offering of 10 Million Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Transaction Highlights.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announces offering of 10 million shares held in AmerisourceBergen Corporation through a registered public offering and a concurrent share repurchase by AmerisourceBergen of approximately $500 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. represents 864.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.59 billion with the latest information. WBA stock price has been found in the range of $37.70 to $39.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.66M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 12621725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $56 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $55, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 66.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for WBA stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.73. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 26.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.83 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.28, while it was recorded at 36.69 for the last single week of trading, and 41.13 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 6.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.90. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $6,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 1.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

There are presently around $19,366 million, or 59.60% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,756,295, which is approximately 4.665% of the company’s market cap and around 17.31% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,272,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.94 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 0.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 613 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 29,551,378 shares. Additionally, 594 investors decreased positions by around 26,695,994 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 445,603,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,850,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,919,274 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 3,873,144 shares during the same period.