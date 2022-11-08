Market cap of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] reaches 33.77M – now what?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.32 at the close of the session, up 19.58%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Remark Holdings Partners with Milestone Systems, joining the Milestone Systems Marketplace.

Milestone Systems’ customers now have access to Remark’s AI-Powered Real Time Analytics through the Milestone Systems Marketplace, with Remark’s Smart Safety Platform, integrating with Milestone Systems’ XProtect® video management solution (VMS).

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and video analytics, announced its integration with Milestone Systems’ XProtect® platform in the Milestone Systems Marketplace. Remark’s Smart Safety Platform augments a higher level of security with its application of AI-driven video analytics. Organizations are able to gain full situational awareness and control, reduce the complexity associated with managing video content at scale and reap the many benefits of having automated workflows. Milestone Systems’ XProtect® VMS allows security and operation teams to create custom surveillance solutions for their industry-specific needs such as video monitoring for access control or linking video content to investigations for law enforcement. The integration with Remark’s Smart Safety Platform allows organizations to make real-time data-driven decisions, allowing users to uncover data insights from the autonomous detection of security incidents and breaches, around the clock.

Remark Holdings Inc. stock is now -67.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MARK Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3463 and lowest of $0.2727 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.80, which means current price is +24.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 11318433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28.

How has MARK stock performed recently?

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.10. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3128, while it was recorded at 0.2804 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5257 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.99 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +171.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 250.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 63.29.

Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.00% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,064,005, which is approximately 13.025% of the company’s market cap and around 11.34% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 2,959,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in MARK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.45 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly -14.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 1,299,166 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 5,088,953 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,006,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,394,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 230,148 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,538,756 shares during the same period.