Market Analysts see Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gaining to $71. Time to buy?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] traded at a high on 11/07/22, posting a 1.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.39. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Mondelēz International Doubles Down on Cocoa Life Program With Total Investment of $1 Billion by 2030; Calls for More Sector-Wide Action.

Sustainability now a pillar of Company’s long-term growth and acceleration strategy.

Next phase of Cocoa Life backed by additional $600 million by 2030.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6476796 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mondelez International Inc. stands at 2.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for MDLZ stock reached $87.69 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 6476796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $71.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 55.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.60 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.35, while it was recorded at 62.81 for the last single week of trading, and 62.56 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +37.10. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 4.45%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $68,382 million, or 80.20% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,137,248, which is approximately 2.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,396,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.14 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.88 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 788 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 61,011,158 shares. Additionally, 751 investors decreased positions by around 63,509,752 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 937,470,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,061,991,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,933,984 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 5,702,583 shares during the same period.