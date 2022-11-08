Market Analysts see Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gaining to $49. Time to buy?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] gained 0.89% or 0.37 points to close at $41.96 with a heavy trading volume of 6259357 shares. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Boston Scientific Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On November 15, 2022, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the 2022 Stifel Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST.

It opened the trading session at $41.825, the shares rose to $42.235 and dropped to $41.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BSX points out that the company has recorded 9.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, BSX reached to a volume of 6259357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $48.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 65.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.67. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.83, while it was recorded at 41.95 for the last single week of trading, and 41.18 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 10.47%.

There are presently around $54,885 million, or 94.10% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 126,258,034, which is approximately -0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 115,177,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.83 billion in BSX stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $3.51 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -0.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 80,559,754 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 63,244,044 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 1,164,232,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,308,036,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,261,126 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 6,186,093 shares during the same period.