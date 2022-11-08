Macy’s Inc. [M] Is Currently -0.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] loss -0.05% or -0.01 points to close at $19.58 with a heavy trading volume of 7978062 shares. The company report on November 7, 2022 that BLOOMINGDALE’S RELEASES EXCLUSIVE BOOK IN HONOR OF 150TH ANNIVERSARY.

The limited-edition 150th anniversary book from Bloomingdale’s offers a decade-by-decade look back at the legendary store.

Bloomingdale’s today announced the release of its book honoring its 150th anniversary and the mark the iconic retailer has had on fashion and culture. The book, hitting shelves on November 17, is an exploration of the Bloomingdale’s brand and how the icon of 59th Street captured the spirit of New York, with a decade-by-decade look back at the legendary store and the birth of American style.

It opened the trading session at $19.71, the shares rose to $19.87 and dropped to $19.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for M points out that the company has recorded -12.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.38M shares, M reached to a volume of 7978062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $22.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $40, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on M stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 33 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 4.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for M stock

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.89, while it was recorded at 19.86 for the last single week of trading, and 21.26 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -4.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Macy’s Inc. [M]

There are presently around $4,624 million, or 88.10% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,331,365, which is approximately -3.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,022,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.52 million in M stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $241.24 million in M stock with ownership of nearly 224.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

201 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 42,180,002 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 42,373,776 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 151,590,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,143,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,157,575 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,697,772 shares during the same period.