Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Revenue clocked in at $13.64 billion, up 1.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] price surged by 1.30 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Strong Q3 2022 Results and Reaffirms Guidance for the Year.

Company Delivers Strong Net Sales Momentum, with all Business Segments Posting Growth in the Quarter.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today reported strong results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and reaffirmed its full-year guidance for constant currency net sales growth in the low-double-digit range and Adjusted EPS growth in the mid-single-digit range.

A sum of 6638671 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.27M shares. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares reached a high of $37.63 and dropped to a low of $37.07 until finishing in the latest session at $37.46.

The one-year KDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.94. The average equity rating for KDP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on KDP stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KDP shares from 42 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 33.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.62, while it was recorded at 37.11 for the last single week of trading, and 37.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

KDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 7.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,302 million, or 54.60% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,295,865, which is approximately 31.145% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,244,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in KDP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.14 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -26.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 156,345,941 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 147,760,407 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 451,425,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 755,532,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,338,983 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 74,671,585 shares during the same period.