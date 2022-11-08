Jefferies lifts FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] price surged by 0.96 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on September 8, 2022 that FuelCell Energy Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights(All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted).

A sum of 6015737 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.68M shares. FuelCell Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $3.15 and dropped to a low of $3.03 until finishing in the latest session at $3.14.

The one-year FCEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.77. The average equity rating for FCEL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $3.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

FCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FuelCell Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.05 and a Gross Margin at -15.25. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.45.

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

FCEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $536 million, or 42.80% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,598,656, which is approximately 12.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,339,486 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.55 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $33.25 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 16.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 30,554,362 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 11,169,493 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 129,123,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,847,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,562,750 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,044,292 shares during the same period.