ING Groep N.V. [ING] Revenue clocked in at $21.95 billion, down -18.36% YTD: What’s Next?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] gained 2.12% on the last trading session, reaching $11.07 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2022 that ING announces change in Supervisory Board.

ING announced today that Mariana Gheorghe has decided not to be available for reappointment to the Supervisory Board at the next General Meeting of Shareholders, in 2023. Mariana Gheorghe was appointed a member of the Supervisory Board at the General Meeting in May 2015 and was reappointed for a second term of four years in 2019.

ING Groep N.V. represents 3.77 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.52 billion with the latest information. ING stock price has been found in the range of $11.00 to $11.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, ING reached a trading volume of 7035422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 75.99.

Trading performance analysis for ING stock

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.73. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 26.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.96 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.26, while it was recorded at 10.39 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ING Groep N.V. [ING]

There are presently around $1,890 million, or 4.50% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 56,078,825, which is approximately 8.457% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MUFG SECURITIES EMEA PLC, holding 11,680,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.3 million in ING stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $86.91 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 27.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

149 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 35,284,884 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 13,647,336 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 121,821,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,754,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,443,999 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,321,978 shares during the same period.