IAA Inc. [IAA] fell -24.10% so far this year. What now?

IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -2.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.42. The company report on November 7, 2022 that IAA, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Q3 Revenue Growth of 18.3% to $497.5 Million; Continued Revenue Per Unit Strength.

Separately Announces IAA, Inc. to be Acquired by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9202293 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IAA Inc. stands at 4.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for IAA stock reached $4.96 billion, with 133.90 million shares outstanding and 133.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, IAA reached a trading volume of 9202293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IAA Inc. [IAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAA shares is $50.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for IAA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for IAA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAA Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAA in the course of the last twelve months was 35.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has IAA stock performed recently?

IAA Inc. [IAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, IAA shares gained by 12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for IAA Inc. [IAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.47, while it was recorded at 38.98 for the last single week of trading, and 36.81 for the last 200 days.

IAA Inc. [IAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IAA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for IAA Inc. [IAA]

There are presently around $5,531 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,245,805, which is approximately 0.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,294,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.94 million in IAA stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $298.59 million in IAA stock with ownership of nearly 4.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA] by around 18,461,463 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 14,081,992 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 111,424,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,968,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,909,011 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,825,281 shares during the same period.