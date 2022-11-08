GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] stock Initiated by Aegis Capital analyst, price target now $26

GigaCloud Technology Inc [NASDAQ: GCT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 26.61% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.07%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that GigaCloud Technology Inc Opens Malaysian Office to Increase its Presence in Southeast Asia.

Following GigaCloud’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on August 18th, 2022, the Office marks another step of the Company’s global footprint expansion with the primary goal to give buyers on the Company’s B2B GigaCloud Marketplace (“GigaCloud Marketplace”) a greater selection of stock keeping units (“SKUs”) from vetted Malaysian suppliers. In addition, the Office is expected to increase GigaCloud’s visibility in Southeast Asia, facilitate suppliers’ familiarity with GigaCloud and further strengthen the Company’s growth and its international presence.

The one-year GigaCloud Technology Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.31. The average equity rating for GCT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $250.22 million, with 40.68 million shares outstanding and 22.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, GCT stock reached a trading volume of 32956431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCT shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for GigaCloud Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaCloud Technology Inc is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

GCT Stock Performance Analysis:

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.07.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.51 for GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.54, while it was recorded at 4.75 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into GigaCloud Technology Inc Fundamentals:

GigaCloud Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in GigaCloud Technology Inc [NASDAQ:GCT] by around 534 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 534 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.