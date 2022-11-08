For Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.15 at the close of the session, up 1.90%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that INOVIO Provides Update on COVID-19 Heterologous Booster Vaccine Candidate, INO-4800.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV, today announced that it has discontinued its internally funded efforts to develop INO-4800 as a COVID-19 heterologous booster vaccine. The decision follows INOVIO’s comprehensive review of its portfolio, market conditions, and global demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Jacqueline Shea, INOVIO’s CEO and President, stated: “We continue to believe that our DNA medicine technology has attributes that could be beneficial to a heterologous COVID-19 booster vaccine. However, our assessment of the current global demand for COVID-19 vaccines, changes in regulatory timelines and requirements, diminishing government financial support, and the overall growing uncertainty related to opportunities for heterologous booster vaccines have resulted in our decision to discontinue internal funding efforts to develop INO-4800 as a heterologous booster vaccine. As we work to bring DNA medicines to the marketplace, we will reallocate resources and focus our efforts on other product candidates in our pipeline, such as INO-3107 and INO-5401, both of which recently reported positive Phase 1/2 data for their respective targeted indications in recurrent respiratory papillomatosis and glioblastoma. We continue to expect to be able to report updates in the coming months from our other ongoing trials targeting Cervical High-Grade Squamous Intraepithelial Lesions (REVEAL 2), Ebola, Lassa fever and MERS.”.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -56.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.19 and lowest of $2.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.77, which means current price is +55.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.68M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 7227676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for INO shares from 8 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 260.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

How has INO stock performed recently?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 33.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.85 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 2.49 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17535.79 and a Gross Margin at -166.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17109.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.26.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Insider trade positions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $246 million, or 46.20% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 32,195,674, which is approximately 38.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,925,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.84 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.75 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 18.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 26,352,299 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,971,089 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 84,116,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,440,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 182,294 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 769,347 shares during the same period.