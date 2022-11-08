For Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY], Analyst sees a rise to $64. What next?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] closed the trading session at $57.43 on 11/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.70, while the highest price level was $62.26. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Ceridian Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Dayforce recurring revenue up 29.6% year-over-year, or 31.6% on a constant currency basis.

Revenue of $315.6 million, up 22.7% year-over-year, or 25.3% on a constant currency basis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.02 percent and weekly performance of -13.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, CDAY reached to a volume of 5368632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDAY shares is $71.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CDAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 170.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CDAY stock trade performance evaluation

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.23. With this latest performance, CDAY shares dropped by -3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.36, while it was recorded at 61.76 for the last single week of trading, and 60.46 for the last 200 days.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. go to 60.20%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,336 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDAY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,041,352, which is approximately -11.896% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 20,634,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in CDAY stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.01 billion in CDAY stock with ownership of nearly -0.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY] by around 15,873,882 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 15,259,541 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 131,433,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,567,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDAY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,126,247 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 640,085 shares during the same period.