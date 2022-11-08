Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell -46.92% so far this year. What now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] gained 0.34% or 0.23 points to close at $68.77 with a heavy trading volume of 5782902 shares. The company report on November 1, 2022 that EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ANNOUNCES $750 MILLION ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today announced that it has executed an accelerated share repurchase agreement (“ASR”) to repurchase $750 million of Edwards’ common stock. With this transaction, Edwards has repurchased more than $1.7 billion of shares in 2022.

Under the terms of this ASR, Edwards will receive an initial delivery of approximately 8 million shares and the remainder at the maturity of the ASR. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume weighted average share price during the term of the agreement. The company is funding the share repurchase under the ASR with its existing cash.

It opened the trading session at $69.03, the shares rose to $70.1194 and dropped to $68.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EW points out that the company has recorded -27.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, EW reached to a volume of 5782902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $94.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on EW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 40.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -18.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.52 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.03, while it was recorded at 69.77 for the last single week of trading, and 99.75 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.78 and a Gross Margin at +76.57. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 10.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

There are presently around $35,146 million, or 84.90% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,740,688, which is approximately -2.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,306,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.85 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly -0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 527 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 26,018,167 shares. Additionally, 613 investors decreased positions by around 21,927,623 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 463,117,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,063,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,618,994 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 2,010,819 shares during the same period.