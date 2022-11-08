Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC] fell -43.42% so far this year. What now?

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: DWAC] jumped around 11.62 points on Monday, while shares priced at $29.10 at the close of the session, up 66.48%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Digital World Acquisition Corp. Announces Further Adjournment of its Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Additional Time to Complete its Initial Business Combination.

The Company recommends all of its stockholders to vote FOR the Extension at the upcoming Special Meeting.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:DWAC) (“Digital World” or the “Company”) today announced that it is further adjourning its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) from November 3, 2022 to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 22, 2022. The Special Meeting, which was originally scheduled for September 6, 2022, is being further adjourned in order to solicit more votes toward the approval to further amend the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation (“Extension Amendment”) to extend the period of time available to complete a business combination, in three-month increments, until September 8, 2023 or such earlier date as determined by the Company’s Board of Directors. The Extension Amendment would effectively provide for an additional six months, past the two three-month extensions currently permitted by the Company’s existing governing documents, to complete an initial business combination. The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies for the Special Meeting until November 22, 2022.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock is now -43.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DWAC Stock saw the intraday high of $29.80 and lowest of $20.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 101.87, which means current price is +91.45% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 974.43K shares, DWAC reached a trading volume of 32874605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital World Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has DWAC stock performed recently?

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.04. With this latest performance, DWAC shares gained by 68.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DWAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.99 for Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.24, while it was recorded at 19.16 for the last single week of trading, and 42.39 for the last 200 days.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94.

Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]

There are presently around $61 million, or 7.20% of DWAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DWAC stocks are: PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 608,891, which is approximately 51.989% of the company’s market cap and around 3.78% of the total institutional ownership; NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, holding 270,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.88 million in DWAC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $7.16 million in DWAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:DWAC] by around 605,953 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 301,567 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 1,194,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,101,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DWAC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,120 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 162,534 shares during the same period.