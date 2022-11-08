Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Visa Inc. [V] – find out why.

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] price surged by 1.58 percent to reach at $3.12. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Visa invites Asia Pacific’s top startups to shape the future of payments.

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, is today announcing an open call for startups across Asia Pacific to apply for the Visa Accelerator Program 2023. Now in its third year, the Visa Accelerator Program selects a small group of startups to collaborate on some of the most pressing challenges in the payments industry. The 2023 program will focus on developing solutions in the following areas: Web 3.0, global money movement, embedded finance, merchant and small business enablers, and open banking solutions.

The Visa Accelerator Program was launched in 2019 and has since enabled the growth of some of Asia Pacific’s most prominent startups. The five startups from the 2022 cohort presented their proof-of-concepts at the Visa Accelerator Spotlight event, after working with Visa product and business development teams to bring their concepts to life and expand their businesses into new markets across the region.

A sum of 7819738 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.62M shares. Visa Inc. shares reached a high of $200.44 and dropped to a low of $197.17 until finishing in the latest session at $200.10.

The one-year V stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.53. The average equity rating for V stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $248.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $230 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $282, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on V stock. On April 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 283 to 239.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 5.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 33.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.01 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.27, while it was recorded at 199.94 for the last single week of trading, and 206.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.66 and a Gross Margin at +76.05. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.82.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 26.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.46. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $558,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

V Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 16.75%.

Visa Inc. [V] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $311,620 million, or 97.70% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,324,365, which is approximately 0.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,167,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.85 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.16 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -3.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,487 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 67,315,617 shares. Additionally, 1,495 investors decreased positions by around 55,668,817 shares, while 365 investors held positions by with 1,434,335,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,557,320,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,732,797 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 5,318,896 shares during the same period.