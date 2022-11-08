CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] Is Currently -2.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] slipped around -2.88 points on Monday, while shares priced at $124.68 at the close of the session, down -2.26%. The company report on November 2, 2022 that CrowdStrike Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2023 ended October 31, 2022 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. CrowdStrike will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

To access the conference call by phone, please pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI484fb19cb3404f508c39eccfd03a1e86.Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the call.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock is now -39.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRWD Stock saw the intraday high of $129.90 and lowest of $122.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 298.48, which means current price is +1.45% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 5408382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $239.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 8.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 51.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.66. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -27.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.38 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.71, while it was recorded at 140.46 for the last single week of trading, and 180.08 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 73.75%.

Insider trade positions for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

There are presently around $19,973 million, or 77.10% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,320,057, which is approximately -2.886% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,072,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.21 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 19.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

564 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 18,767,741 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 12,146,015 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 129,278,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,192,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,720,413 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 2,057,540 shares during the same period.