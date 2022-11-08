ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Stock trading around $11.93 per share: What’s Next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] closed the trading session at $11.93 on 11/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.36, while the highest price level was $12.8601. The company report on October 5, 2022 that ChargePoint announces the CP6000, a global charging solution ready for the electric future.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced the launch of the CP6000, ChargePoint’s most flexible and serviceable global AC EV charging solution now available for vehicles of all types and sizes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005038/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.38 percent and weekly performance of -14.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.45M shares, CHPT reached to a volume of 12140586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $22.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

CHPT stock trade performance evaluation

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.66. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -17.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.85, while it was recorded at 12.94 for the last single week of trading, and 14.58 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.76.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,902 million, or 54.80% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 41,750,317, which is approximately -14.683% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,073,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.41 million in CHPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $97.1 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 2.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 19,208,650 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 13,125,262 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 127,131,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,465,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,144,870 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,979,693 shares during the same period.